Three Things to Know 2-6-19

Three Things to Know:
- A guy jogging at Horsetooth Mountain in Northern Colorado was attacked by a mountain lion! The beast bit the guy’s face and arms, but he managed to break free. That’s when he started fighting the mountain lion. He suffocated the lion and killed it with his BARE HANDS in self defense. He went to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.
- A study out of Australia found single men naturally smell worse than men who are in relationships. This is because men produce more testosterone when they’re single…that leads to a nastier body odor. The researchers had women smell single men’s shirts and married men’s shirts….and found they liked the SINGLE MEN’S SHIRTS better!
- Samsung just launched a new app for their smart refrigerators called Refrigerdating….it’s a Tinder style app that allows you to swipe on pictures of what’s in their fridge, instead of pictures of themselves. The Samsung PR said “We hope people can meet under more honest or transparent circumstances with the help of the contents of the fridge, because they can tell you a lot about their personality.” You don’t have to own a Samsung fridge to participate. The app is free and you can find it at refridgerdating.com