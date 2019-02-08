Three Things to Know 2-8-19

Three Things to Know:
- This snowball fight turned SERIOUS when the cops showed up!! The police department in a city outside Seattle heard about an intense snowball fight and decided to show up in SWAT gear and join in. They used a tactical shield to move in on them in a park and then retreated when they found out they were outnumbered. The video is hilarious and you can see it HERE
- FINALLY booze filled Haagen -Dazs ice cream is available in stores in the US! Back in 2017, they started selling it in Canada, and talked about selling it in the US. There are 6 different flavors: Irish Cream Brownie, Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle, Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch, Bourbon Praline Pecan, Rum Tres Leches, and a non dairy option- Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee.
- A guy in Melville, Saskatchewan, Canada is sad because he can’t get his last name on his license plate. The government actually shut him down! Dave Assman has been trying for years to let it be known he’s proud of his last name by displaying it on the bumper of his car. Assman is appealing the decision to block the plate.