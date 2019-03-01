Three Things to Know 3-1-19

Three Things to Know:
- Yale did a study to find the one key to happiness in a relationship and it came down to a specific genetic variation. Something called the GG genotype in your oxytocin gene receptor makes you feel closer, more in love, and more secure. If you have this, those feelings rub off on the other person and make for a better relationship. So next time you’re on a date, just ask the other person if they have this….
- Matthew McClure is a 28 year old guy who broke into someone’s garage in Erie, Pennsylvania this week. He stole a bunch of stuff including hunting gear, tools, and other items. This stuff was way too heavy for him to carry so he stole a sled from the garage to transport the stuff. What he didn’t take into consideration is the fact the sled left tracks in the snow that led cops straight to his house, less than two blocks away. Matt is now facing multiple felonies for burglary, criminal trespass, theft, and receiving stolen property. He was also arrested back in October for 2 other thefts in the neighborhood, so he’s facing a parole violation as well.
- Grillo’s Pickles teamed up with Patrick Ewing’s Ewing Athletics shoe company to make basketball shoes that look like pickles. They are made of a pickle colored green suede and have a pickle on the heel. You can check them out and order yours HERE