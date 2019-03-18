Three Things to Know 3-18-19

Three Things to Know:
- The Atlantic is a magazine that just debunked the thought that plants clean the air in your home. If you filled every square inch of your home with plants, the air wouldn’t be much better. You’d still have air coming in from outside. You’d need THOUSANDS of plants to make a difference.
- Burger King launched a new subscription service where you can get one small coffee a day for $5 a month. Just download their app to sign up.
- 57% of people recently polled said they use their phone on the toilet at least SOME of the time. 8% said they always use it on the pot. Men were twice as likely to use it as women. Do you?