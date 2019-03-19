Three Things to Know 3-19-19

Three Things to Know:
- Uber eats is giving out 200,000 vouchers for $20 in free food if a 16 seed wins this year in the NCAA Tournament. If it happens, they’ll activate a coupon on their website 15 minutes after the game ends, and you’ll be able to add $20 in credit to your Uber Eats account.
- Thanks to technology, we’ve forgotten how to do 5 things a day. We forget our passwords because technology remembers the preset ones for us, other people’s phone numbers, how to spell certain words, who to write legibly, and how to do basic math.
- In Milwaukee, some Girl Scouts made a genius decision and sold cookies outside local bars on St. Patrick’s Day. One girl said “”I am trying to help people get food, and also reach my goal,” said Jasmine Weiner. “You sell a lot on St. Patrick’s Day.” HAHA well done.