Three Things to Know 3-20-19

Three Things to Know:
- McDonald’s teamed up with La-Z-Boy and developed a couch with a built in McFlurry cooler, and they want to give it away! All you have to do is is tweet the McDonald’s food you’d want delivered using#mcdeliverysweepstakes @McDonalds @UberEats to enter.
- Do you have a good side when having your pic taken? Most people say it’s their LEFT side. What’s yours?
- Alina Benge works as a waitress in Winnetka, Illinois (just north of Chicago). The restaurant she works at needed a busboy at the last minute on St. Patrick’s Day, so her dad filled in! Her dad is Dr. Bill Benge, a Harvard trained cardiologist. He recently retired and decided to help out. 5 minutes after starting his shift, a female customer started choking. He immediately sprang into action, saved the woman’s life, and continued his job.