Three Things to Know 3-21-19

Three Things to Know:
- A new hot sauce developed by scientists in the UK mimics the type of pain you feel from a venomous spider bite. Venom Chili Sauce costs $9 a bottle and you can order through Macknade.com. The taste is supposed to have the same burning sensation you get if you’re bitten by a chevron tarantula. They wanted to use actual venom in the hot sauce but that was a giant NO real quick.
- A 37 year old near Minneapolis who still lives with his mom and dad got kicked out on Monday because he wouldn’t stop drinking. His mom found a place for him to stay instead so she was going to drive him there. He wouldn’t get into her car, and instead threw a baby fit and laid down in the driveway. He DARED HER TO RUN HIM OVER. AND SHE DID. Her 2 ton Explorer crushed his pelvis which caused him to have surgery. He’s in fair condition and his 58 year old mom is facing charges for second degree assault and reckless driving. Crazy apparently runs in the family…the mom’s sis is currently facing murder charges in Florida for killing her husband, and for killing some woman who looked like her and stole her identity.
- A new study found as little as 10 minutes of exercise a WEEK could help you live longer. The health effects were even greater for those who got more exercise than that. People who worked out up to 2 1/2 hours a week were 22% less likely to die early.