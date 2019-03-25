Three Things to Know 3-25-19

Three Things to Know:
- 25 year old Ben Winchip from Swindon, England was super stoked about his upcoming bachelor party. For the past year he and his friends have been planning a massive shindig in Vegas. They each kicked in about $900 for a total of $10,000 for the shenanigans and gave it to Ben’s best man to handle everything. Except, the best man wasn’t the best at all, because he embezzled all of the cash and didn’t plan anything. The cops just arrested him for fraud. Ben now has to spend his epic party night at a pub in Newcastle, England.
- Dogfish Head Brewery just released a new beer that can be used to develop film. The beer is made with different fruits, including pear, mango, and blackberries. Apparently, those can also be used to develop your pics. The beer is called SuperEIGHT and is officially on sale next month.
- Maurice German is a Verizon employee in Philly and earlier this month he did a heroic thing. He saw a cat that climbed up a telephone pole and got stuck there. The cat’s owner said the cat had been up there for 12 hours. Maurice had one of the trucks with a basket on a crane that could reach the cat so he used it to rescue the kitty. Verizon, then, suspended Maurice for three weeks for using the truck. that’s sad