Three Things to Know 3-26-19

Three Things to Know:
- I love my dogs SOO much. However, I don’t think I’ll be cloning them anytime soon…Amy Vangemert is a 55 year old woman in Seattle and she had a 13 year old toy poodle named Buhner. After he died, she was devastated. So she had him cloned. Amy paid a company $50,000 to clone him and she ended up with 3 copies of him. She named them Buhner Junior, Baxter, and Ditto. Amy says she plans on continuing to clone him so he can live forever.
- Last July a 34 year old and her boyfriend went to a Bryan Adams concert in Canada. While they were there, she left her seat to get closer to the stage. A guy sitting in the front row got into an argument with her, and when he took out his phone to report her, the woman’s bf grabbed the phone and threw it. Security came and broke up the fight, and she and her bf were kicked out of the concert. When they got home she blamed him for getting them chucked from the show and she STABBED HIM IN THE FACE. She was arrested
- Everyone knows it’s a bad move to brush your teeth then drink OJ. Ever wonder why it tastes so bad? There’s an ingredient that creates suds in toothpaste called sodium lauryl sulfate…SLS…and one of the side effects is when it hits your tongue it temporarily kills your ability to detect sweet things. OJ is bitter if you remove all the sugar, so since the sweetness has been removed by the SLS, all you’re tasting is the bitter stuff. Boom. Science.