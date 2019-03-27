Three Things to Know 3-27-19

Three Things to Know:
- If your dog ever got out and ran, you drop everything and RUN after them! If you’re naked, however, you usually grab at least a robe to cover your bits. But not a lady in Orlando. A passing driver on I-95 saw a woman chasing her dog across 3 lanes of traffic, both fully nakey. She had a guy with her, who was clothed. The couple were able to grab the dog and then went back to their car.
- KFC is hosting 300 “open kitchen” cooking classes across the UK and Ireland Saturday. They’ll teach people how to make their own KFC fried chicken. AND they’ll reveal the hidden 11 herbs and spices! Hopefully they bring this over here soon
- A new survey found 8% of parents say they’ve given their KIDS credit cards! The plus side is they can use it in an emergency and teaches them responsibility. Down side…where do I start…