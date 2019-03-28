Three Things to Know 3-28-19

Three Things to Know:

  1. The big deal on the internet right now is how they SUPPOSEDLY eat bagels in St. Louis. A guy took bagels to work and had them sliced like you would slice a loaf of bread. Instead of half a bagel, you’d take one or two slices of it. People are freaking out about it! The guy who posted the pic of the bagels claims it’s “St. Louis Style.”
  2. A new study found attractive people are SIX TIMES more likely to get a job interview over someone who’s just as qualified, but not as good looking. The difference was worse for women than men. Attractive men got 5 times more interviews than less attractive guys, and attractive women received EIGHT times more interviews than less good looking women.
  3. Dunkin Donuts (Dunkin) just announced they’re going to sell Peeps flavored coffee. It comes out April 1st, and no, it’s not a joke. The coffee is flavored with extra sugary marshmallows.
