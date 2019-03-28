Three Things to Know 3-28-19

Three Things to Know:
- The big deal on the internet right now is how they SUPPOSEDLY eat bagels in St. Louis. A guy took bagels to work and had them sliced like you would slice a loaf of bread. Instead of half a bagel, you’d take one or two slices of it. People are freaking out about it! The guy who posted the pic of the bagels claims it’s “St. Louis Style.”
- A new study found attractive people are SIX TIMES more likely to get a job interview over someone who’s just as qualified, but not as good looking. The difference was worse for women than men. Attractive men got 5 times more interviews than less attractive guys, and attractive women received EIGHT times more interviews than less good looking women.
- Dunkin Donuts (Dunkin) just announced they’re going to sell Peeps flavored coffee. It comes out April 1st, and no, it’s not a joke. The coffee is flavored with extra sugary marshmallows.