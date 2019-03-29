Three Things to Know 3-29-19

Three Things to Know:
- For 35 years, hundreds of Garfield phones have been washing ashore on the coast of Brittany, in northwest France. The phones, which were sold in the 80s, are now a collector’s item. They never knew where these were coming from, so a local anti-litter group looked into it. They found a farmer nearby who remembered a storm in the 80s, and right after, a the first phone showed up. He said he knew a shipping container was lost at sea ended up in a nearby cave. The group checked out the cave and found the remains of the container, as well as lots of Garfield phones.
- Jason Fields from Hazard, Kentucky used to work at a Hampton Inn. Jason was going through a divorce and his boss thought it was because he was possessed. She told him either he get the devil out, or he had to quit. She wanted to perform an exorcism on him. She even had members of her ministry pray for him WHILE HE WORKED. That was the last straw, so he quit and is now filing a lawsuit because he says he was discriminated against for his beliefs.
- Police in British Columbia, Canada were involved in a standoff Saturday when they got some unwarranted help. The cops were outside a home with their guns drawn when BATMAN showed up! Some guy dressed in full Batman gear drove up in a truck, with the Batman logo on it, hopped out and walked up to the cops asking if he could help. The cops told him to buzz off and issued a statement reminding people to NOT do that. The standoff ended peacefully when the police went in and found the person didn’t even have a gun.