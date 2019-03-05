Three Things to Know 3-5-19

Three Things to Know:
- Pabst Blue Ribbon is going to start selling whiskey that’s been aged 5 seconds. Most whiskeys are aged in oak barrels for years, but not Pabst. Since this one isn’t really aged…it’s considered a white whiskey, which is basically moonshine. It’s not clear when it will be available, but it’s 80 proof.
- A new study found that ordering your dessert first may help you lose weight. Researchers monitored what people ate in a cafeteria and changed how the desserts were offered. Over 4 days, they found 70% of people consumed fewer calories when they ordered their dessert first, sometimes A LOT less! It all comes down to psychology: everyone knows dessert isn’t very healthy. When we eat a lot at the beginning of the meal, we compensate by ordering less of everything else.
- Heinz released it’s mayo-ketchup hybrid called “Mayochup” last September and it’s such a hit, they’ve released two NEW hybrids! A mayo-mustard combo called Mayomust, and mayo-barbecue sauce called Mayocue are already in some stores, but not all stores yet.