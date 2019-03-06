Three Things to Know 3-6-19

Three Things to Know:
- The South Carolina winner of the $1.5 billlion Mega Millions jackpot won by complete luck! Obviously, all winners win by luck, but this story is crazy. The winner, who wants to remain anonymous, said they allowed a customer to cut in line in front of her before they bought their ticket. Both the line cutter and the winner bought Quick Pick tickets for the drawing.
- During Mardi Gras yesterday Popeyes Chicken in New Orleans handed out beaded necklace with a to-go box attached to the end like a feedbag. People had easy access to their chicken while partying.
- You might want to start reading the fine print on things like user agreements and whatnot. 59 year old Donelan Andrews did and now she’s $10,000 richer. Donelan is a teacher about an hour outside Atlanta and ALWAYS reads every part of a contract she gets and signs. A travel insurance company in Florida called SquareMouth recently decided to see if anybody would read the small print on their contract, and if they did, the first person to see the contest in the fine print would win the 10 gs. SquareMouth thought it would take a year for someone to notice, and it took Donelan the first day! She bought an insurance policy from the company and read the whole contract and called them 23 hours after they launched the contest. They gave her the promised $10,000, AND her school district and additional $10,000.