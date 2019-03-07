Three Things to Know 3-7-19

Three Things to Know:
- Milk Coke is now a thing. People claim it’s like a root beer float… How you do it is completely up to you. Some people say go heavy on the milk, some say half and half, and some say 2/3 coke is the best. Either way, this has been around for years. Diners have been serving this for over 50 years. Candy shops in New York served this as far back as the early 1900s. There was even a thing about it on Lavern and Shirley because it was Laverne’s fave drink.
- A family near Oakland, California were on their way home from a funeral Monday, when they started throwing cash out the window of their car. They threw out about $500 total and a lot of people stopped to pick it up. Obviously, this caused a safety issue since cars were stopping abruptly. A few people called 911 and said there were $20 bills blowing around on the highway. By the time the cops got there, the money was gone. One of the family members talked to the local news and said they did it to honor the man who died and said it was “an Oakland thing.” No word on whether or not the fam will face charges for it.
- A new study found 10 things we say we don’t get enough of and the top five are: Sunlight, Exercise, Disposable Income, Vacations, and Sleep. I’ll second the sleep….