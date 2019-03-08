Three Things to Know 3-8-19

Three Things to Know:
- A 17 year old girl was walking her dog around 7 Thursday morning in Jersey City, New Jersey, when she heard scratching and banging coming from nearby. She listened closer and heard someone say “help, help, someone help me, I need help please.” She ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911. Turns out, a guy was locked in the trunk of a nearby car. He was carjacked the night before and they threw him in his trunk after emptying his bank account. Police are still searching for the suspects.
- A company in Australia is selling a new scented candle that smells like McDonald’s cheeseburgers!! It’s called The Maccas Run (Australians call McDonald’s “Maccas” for short) If you want one, go to GreyLines.com.au
- Almost 7000 people were recently asked if you could have a half day of work every week, which day would you use for the half day? 75% said Friday, 10% said they weren’t sure, 7% said Monday, 6% said Wednesday, and 1% said Tuesday or Thursday.