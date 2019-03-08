Three Things to Know 3-8-19

Three Things to Know:

  1. A 17 year old girl was walking her dog around 7 Thursday morning in Jersey City, New Jersey, when she heard scratching and banging coming from nearby. She listened closer and heard someone say “help, help, someone help me, I need help please.” She ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911. Turns out, a guy was locked in the trunk of a nearby car. He was carjacked the night before and they threw him in his trunk after emptying his bank account. Police are still searching for the suspects.
  2. A company in Australia is selling a new scented candle that smells like McDonald’s cheeseburgers!! It’s called The Maccas Run (Australians call McDonald’s “Maccas” for short) If you want one, go to GreyLines.com.au
  3. Almost 7000 people were recently asked if you could have a half day of work every week, which day would you use for the half day? 75% said Friday, 10% said they weren’t sure, 7% said Monday, 6% said Wednesday, and 1% said Tuesday or Thursday.
