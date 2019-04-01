Three Things to Know 4-1-19

Three Things to Know:
- A UPS driver named Jason Hardesty is like most of us and LOVES dogs! So much so, he poses for pics of him and dogs on his route to post on his Instagram, using the hashtag #pupsofjay. The account is adorable and you should check it out: jhardesty
- 32 year old Vanessa Cline from Stafford, Virginia was just busted for embezzling more than $93,000 from the construction company she worked at as a bookkeeper. Most of it went toward her wedding: $25,000 for a wedding planner, $2,000 for a dress, AND $7200 for a butt lift. She was finally caught when a credit card company called the owner of the construction company and told him his account was getting shut down for not paying. Vanessa is facing charges for embezzlement, and 10 different forgery counts.
- It’s awful when a loved one passes. And it’s bittersweet when you’re left something in their will. Abraham Reyes in Ontario’s aunt passed away and left him a huge pearl. She was given the mineral in 1959 from her father in the Philippines. It weighs about 59.5 pounds and is set in a gold mount styled like an octopus. It’s believed to be the largest natural pearl on the planet and is worth $90 million! Abraham says he will NOT sell it, and instead will bring it to museums and galleries so people can see it.