Three Things to Know 4-10-19

Three Things to Know:
- Who doesn’t use Uber these days? And usually, it goes well. Unlike this instance…a guy in San Francisco used an Uber to go to the airport last Thursday. After the driver dropped the guy off, he went BACK to his house and tried to break in! The doorbell had an alarm on it and it scared the guy away. But the driver decided to go to a neighbor’s house and ransacked the place. He trashed the house and stole a bunch of stuff, including family heirlooms that date back to the Holocaust. Cops tracked him down, thanks to a pic taken from the doorbell cam.
- A woman in her 20s was visiting a relative’s grave in Taiwan when a bunch of bees flew into her EYE! They were tiny and she thought they were just dust or sand. She washed her eyes out with water but her eyelid swelled up and she kept feeling a sharp pain in her eye. When she went to the hospital that night she found out there were 4 bees still in her eye, and they were feeding off her tears! Doctors were able to remove the bees and she’ll make a full recovery.
- Andrew Lippi is a 59 year old guy who lives in the Florida Keys and is stupid rich. So much so, last month he bought a private island worth $8mil. On top of that, he owns a 12 bedroom mansion that was used for the 17th season of The Real World in 2006. Even though he has all this, he was just arrested for stealing from KMART! What happened was, he bought two new coffeemakers, 8 light bulbs, and a bed skirt at Kmart. Then he put other stuff in the boxes and tried to return them. Andrew said he didn’t do it and someone else switched out the products. He’s now facing a felony grand theft charge.