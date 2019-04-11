Three Things to Know 4-11-19

Three Things to Know:
- Police responded to a 911 call of a burglary in progress in Washington County, Oregon. The call said someone was in her bathroom, and she could see shadows of him moving. When cops arrived, they had their guns drawn, ready to capture the would be thief. They surrounded the home, and called to the suspect several times using a loud speaker. When the suspect didn’t answer back, they broke into the bathroom and found a Roomba….
- The parent company of Snickers, M&Ms, and other candies is offering their “World’s Sweetest Internship” deal again. This is a 3 month paid position in Chicago. You would need to be able to travel around to different manufacturing plants and taste- test new candy that hasn’t been released yet. You also get a year’s worth of free candy as a bonus. Apply HERE
- Natural Light announced they’re giving away a YEAR’S worth of beer to someone on Twitter every time a golfer makes a birdie in the final round of the Masters this weekend. If you want to enter, get on Twitter this Sunday and tweet #BirdieLight and #Sweepstakes. If you win, you’ll get a DM from Natty Light’s Twitter account.