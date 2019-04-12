Three Things to Know 4-12-19

Three Things to Know:
- It’s National Grilled Cheese Day!!! What do you put on grilled cheeses?
- Scientists in China have combined human genes with monkey genes to create super-smart monkeys….Planet of the Apes, anyone? They tested the new monkeys to see how much smarter they were, and it gene splicing DID make them more intelligent. Their brains didn’t get bigger, but there was a significant difference. One expert at the University of Colorado described it as a “slippery slope.”
- Remember Quaker’s “Mikey Likes It” commercials for Life cereal from 70s and 80s? They’re bringing it back! Quaker is looking for the new Mikey!! Your kid can be a girl or boy, between the ages of 4 and 8. They posted a four line script to audition with and you can find that HERE