Three Things to Know 4-15-19

Three Things to Know:
- A strike at Claymont School District in eastern Ohio has been causing noise and chaos outside an elementary school. People who support the strikers have been honking in support when they pass by. 29 year old Bo Cosens and his 25 year old girlfriend Rachel Sharrock live across the street from the school and were fed up with it all. Soooo last week they decided to bake a bunch of cookies and spike them with Laxatives…then give them to the workers on strike. Dumb Dumb Bo posted about it on FB, one of the workers saw the post, and warned everyone to not eat them. He took the poop inducing cookies to the police station. Both Rachel and Bo were arrested. They’re facing felony contamination charges.
- A study out of Switzerland found men’s beards are more likely to be filled with germs and bacteria than dog fur. They found 100% of the men had high microbial counts in their facial hair. Almost half the men had bacteria in their beards that could make someone sick.
- Gary and Lisa Fulbright from Derby, Kansas have ten kids! That’s already a lot..but they recently decided to adopt 7 more. They range in age from 3-12 years old and they’re all siblings. Their dad left them and their mom lost custody due to neglect. Gary and Lisa were foster parents to three of the 7 already, and slowly were able to parent the other four as well. They decided to adopt them all so they won’t be split up! The adoption went through last Wednesday, on National Siblings Day.