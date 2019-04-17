Three Things to Know 4-17-19

Three Things to Know:
- DowDuPont things breast milk could be a billion dollar market because of all the health benefits of it. Breast milk contains HMO which helps fight infections and inflammation, helps brain development, and gets good bacteria to the colon. However, baby formula has synthetic versions of HMO that get the job done as well. The researchers think if we drank this as adults it could help with things like allergies, irritable bowel syndrome, and could help keep our brains young. The plan is for companies to start making fake breast milk for adults.
- THIS is hilarious. Researchers at the University of Chicago did a study where they gave some teens an article showing them how corporations are manipulating them into eating junk food. It showed they target young children and people in poorer communities. Then, the researchers had a separate group of teens read an article that talked about all healthy benefits of good foods. The kids who read the article about being manipulated started making healthier choices, vs the group that read healthy benefits of food. Sooo in order to get kids to make healthier choices, you have to make it seem like they’re rebelling against the “man.”
- When you’re popping that champagne bottle, be careful. Those corks kill about 24 people a year! That’s more deaths than caused by sharks