Three Things to Know 4-2-19

Three Things to Know:
- 21 year old Jake Wascher is an acting student at the University of Hartford and he was rehearsing with two pals in a dorm room on Sunday. They were doing a scene from the Ashton Kutcher movie, The Butterfly Effect. It involved him pretending to stab another actor…but he got REAL into the skit and actually stabbed his friend! He attacked both of them with a prop knife. It didn’t seem very proppy because it did some damage after he he stabbed one guy twice and the other FIVE TIMES. They both survived, even tho one was in critical condition and had to have surgery. Jake ran off and hid in the woods but was later arrested. He’s now facing two counts of assault and criminal attempt to commit murder.
- The 200 year old oak tree from The Shawshank Redemption had to be cut down a couple years ago after being damaged from a storm. The wood from that tree is being turned into furniture. Some tables are being made and there’s one potential buyer for one of the tables, which will sell for $65,000. The guy has already paid $24,000 for two smaller ones from the same tree. The table is a centerpiece table that includes stills from the movie…including shots of Andy and Red, and has an inscription that says “Crafted from The Shawshank Oak Tree.”
- University of Toronto did a study to find just looking at a cup of coffee in the morning will help you wake up. Researches say it’s because the psychological connection we have between drinking coffee and being more alert is pretty strong.