Three Things to Know 4-22-19

Three Things to Know:
- A 59 year old guy in Nebraska was being taken to a hospital in an ambulance because he was having heart palpitations at work. During the 20 minute drive his heart rate got really high…about 200 beats per minute! He’s ok though, because he was saved by a pothole in the road. When they hit it, it jolted his heart back into a normal rhythm. He only spent a couple days in the hospital and is already home recovering.
- A new study from Boston University found doing even a light amount of physical activity helps keep your brain young. And housework counts! This little bit of work can help your brain fight off dementia and aging.
- FakeAVacation.com is a website that will edit a picture of you into vacation spots including Hawaii, Disneyland, and the Grand Canyon. It will only cost you $20.