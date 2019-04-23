Three Things to Know 4-23-19

Three Things to Know:
- A man in Chamblee, Georgia broke into a jewelry warehouse Friday night. He stole about $100,000 worth of rings, and surveillance cameras caught him in the act. You can see the guy, wearing a shirt that said “Be a Good Human” stealing the jewelry. Cops are still looking for him.
- A man and woman got into a fight Sunday night in downtown Orlando after they bumped into each other. The Easter Bunny happened to be walking down the street when this happened so he tried to break up the fight. Then, all of sudden, he started throwing punches at the guy! A cop broke up the fight, but not before someone got it all on video, which you can see HERE
- A new study from Australia found if you wake up to music instead of an alarm, you will get out of bed faster, feel less sluggish, and more alert. It works even better if the songs have catchy and upbeat melodies.