Three Things to Know 4-24-19

Three Things to Know:
- Philip Morris is known for their cigarette sales. NOW, they’re doing a bit of a 180 by announcing a new life insurance business. Their company will offer discounts to people who quit smoking, or who switch from cigarettes to vaping.
- Police in Rotterdam, NY are trying to find a couple guys who robbed a Walmart earlier this month. Here’s how it happened: one of the guys bought three laptops and paid cash. THEN he asked for the cash back to count it because he gave the cashier too much. When the cashier gave it back, his friend started dancing like an idiot. That got the cashier’s attention and the guy took back about $2,000. The cashier was so distracted, he didn’t count the money again when it was handed BACK to him. The cops released the footage of the scam and you can see it HERE
- A 64 year old man from Salzburg, Austria broke out of prison 10 years ago. He escaped to Tenerife in the Canary Islands, which happens to have one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Lots of tourists go here every year, and that was a big problem for this convict. Saturday night, he showed up in Salzburg with a couple suitcases, walked up to a cop, and said he was a fugitive. Police said he told them he’d rather be back in jail than in Tenerife because “Tenerife is not as nice as it used to be and he’d lived there long enough.”