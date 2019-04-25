Three Things to Know: 4-25-19

Three Things to Know:
- A new study found the same percentage of men and women snore…92.6% of men and 88% of women. AND the loudness of the snoring is about the same too! The only difference is, women are more likely to deny they snore.
- A VERY Rare Babe Ruth jersey us up for auction and it’s expected to go for more than $4.5 million. If it does sell for this, it would set a record for the highest grossing sports memorabilia item of all time. The jersey is game worn and dates back to the ’20s. The jersey will be sold as part of a live auction event featuring the Personal Collection of Babe Ruth. It will take place at Yankee Stadium on June 15th.
- A study had people who were depressed listen to different types of music. Researchers found they wanted to listen to sad songs more. But it wasn’t to wallow in their sadness. Listening to sad music when you’re sad can make you happier. It’s not clear why that’s the case, but the researchers think listening to happy, uplifting music can be irritating when you’re feeling down.