Three Things to Know 4-26-19

Three Things to Know:
- It’s National Pretzel Day!! Auntie Anne’s has a buy one get one deal all weekend in celebration. A survey found our favorite soft pretzel topping is cheese, followed by mustard, chocolate and butter. 28% of us think a sandwich with two soft pretzels instead of bread is a great idea.
- Docs at the University of Miami came up with a new plastic surgery I’m down for. They use liposuction to suck some fat from your stomach, then use a vibrating tube to shape the remaining fat so it looks like abs. After you have the procedure, you have to wear foam on your abs for several weeks to help your new fake abs set in. No word on when it will be available or how much it will cost. It looks kinda weird.
- Michael Connor from Pennsylvania got a package Wednesday afternoon. It looked like a fake return address was on it. When he opened it, he found a glass jar inside, with something black floating in it. Michael and his wife called 911, and the cops came with a Hazmat team and evacuated the street. The mysterious object was Godzilla’s SKIN!!! ok so what happened was…a few years ago, Mike donated to a crowdfunding campaign to make the next Godzilla movie, and it’s coming out next month. He won a piece of memorabilia for his donation, but he forgot about it, until now…