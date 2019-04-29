Three Things to Know 4-29-19

Three Things to Know:
- It’s International Dance Day! A recent survey found 94% of us like dancing, and 17% admitted they are terrible dancers.
- Sara Cheeney is a beauty expert in Wales and says taking selfies could be as bad for our skin as tanning. When someone takes a selfie, they usually don’t just take one. They usually take a bunch of them. Having the phone pointed directly at your face like that is causing electromagnetic “blue light” rays from the screen to pound your face. According to Sara, the blue rays from smart phone screens can do more damage than too much sunshine.
- Robert King is a 50 year old and was driving home from work in Chicago the night before Easter when he saw a van get t-boned at a stoplight. He pulled over to make sure they were ok, they were, but asked if he could give them a ride to the hospital. The van was a medical vehicle and they were delivering three organs to a nearby hospital for 2 different transplant patients. If they didn’t get to the hospital quick, they would miss the deadline for the transplants. Robert drove them the rest of the way and helped save two lives. The hospital gave him an award last Wednesday.