Three Things to Know 4-3-19

Three Things to Know:
- A couple of smarty pants 14 year old freshmen at a high school in New Jersey wanted to get out of some tests, so they hacked into their school’s WiFi routers to shut down the internet. Their tests were on computers, and they needed the internet connection to complete the tests. No WiFi, no tests. The plan worked, until the school management traced things back to them. They were ARRESTED and charged with criminal computer activity and conspiracy to commit criminal computer activity. Whoooooooops
- Jelly Belly is selling beer flavored jelly beans, and they come in a can. You can get them for 5 bucks, but they’re non-alcoholic….so what’s the point
- Biologists at the University of Manchester in England found the best way to combat lung disease is snorting sugar. According to them, when you stimulate cells in your nose and lungs with sugar, it helps build your immune system to fight off infections and diseases.