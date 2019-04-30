Three Things to Know: 4-30-19

Three Things to Know:
- 10 year old Skylar Weaver and her 8 year old bro Chance Blue were in the back seat of their great grandma’s car when she was dropping off a friend at the emergency room. She pulled up to the door and walked her friend to the front door, but left the kids in the car. That’s when a guy jumped in the driver’s seat and tried to speed off. The 69 year old great grandma ran after the car while the driver tried to push Chance out of the car but held onto Skylar’s hoodie to keep her in the car. While the car was moving, Chance grabbed his older sister as he tumbled out of the car, and saved her life. He told Good Morning America, “I was acting in the moment because I didn’t want my sister to get hurt.” You can see the video HERE
- Ancestry.com just announced they can now narrow down your DNA even better than before, so if you’ve used them, you will get new results soon. This ALSO means your results you had before might have change.
- It’s National Honesty Day! So don’t lie. But just for today tho