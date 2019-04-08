Three Things to Know 4-8-19

Three Things to Know:
- Mike Tyson’s Punch Out is coming to Nintendo Switch online later this month! Downside is it’s the version where you have to defeat Mr Dream at the end. Here’s what Mike Tyson tweeted: “heard @Nintendo was doing the new “Punch Out” without even contacting me. it wont be the same. my knockouts made the game. thats whack.” Clearly not happy about it.
- Franzia just released mini boxed wines! Think juice boxes for adults. Each one holds 500 milliliters, which is about 3 glasses of wine. You can choose from Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Crisp White, and Rose. Little Franz will be out nationwide this month.
- Charmin is making it easier to replace TP by selling “Forever Rolls.” They come in two different sizes: a single user version with 850 sheets, and a multi user with 1700 sheets per roll. A regular roll has 77 sheets…if you want to compare. Bad part is they are so big they don’t fit most dispensers, so you have to buy a special holder. (side note: this will take TPing houses to a WHOLE NEW LEVEL)