Three Things to Know 4-9-19

Three Things to Know:
- Derek Bergee was in Vegas last week and, like lots of us, got shmammered. He was at the Planet Hollywood and blacked out. Around 7 in the morning he was still up and decided to throw $100 down on a parlay bet that involved different sporting events. All four bets he made had to hit or he’d lose the money. After he placed the bet, he went back to the Holiday Inn where he was staying and passed out. When he woke up, he didn’t remember placing the bets, and found out he won over $26,000!
- 26 year old Dante Flowers was caught driving a stolen car last Friday, and cops had to use their cars to box him in. He tried to run but was chased down by a cop wearing a bow tie and tap dancing shoes. Jay Montrose is a detective in training so he has to wear a tie. Still no idea where the tap dancing shoes came into play. He caught up with Dante two blocks away and arrested him.
- You know how you’re always SO HUNGRY after drinking a bit? A new study found drinking might activate the same part of your brain as binge eating. So when you drink a lot, it makes you want to eat a lot too.