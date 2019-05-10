Three Things to Know 5-10-19

Three Things to Know:
- A Chinese man named Li went to the doc because of ear pain. The doc found a tiny spider, building a nest, in his ear. Building. A. Nest. That nest prevented the spider from going deeper in the canal. The spider was too tiny and too fast for tweezers to grab it, so they flushed his ear with water to get it out. There’s video of the spider, and you can see it HERE
- Natural Light is hiring for a summer internship. If you get the job, you’ll be the ambassador for the brand, go to events and “create fire viral content, and design some sick swag.” This is real. Sadly. It pays $40 an hour for eight weeks.
- The word “mortgage” comes from two French words… “mort” and “gage,” which translates to “death pledge.” Happy house hunting!