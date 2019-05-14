Three Things to Know 5-14-19

Three Things to Know:

  1. A small coffee chain in Cali called Klatch Coffee Roasters is selling a cup of coffee for $75. The coffee is made from the rarest coffee beans in the world, the Elida Geisha. They are from Panama and cost the world $803 per pound. Klatch bought 10 pounds which is the only 10 pounds available in the U.S. That allows them to make 80 cups.
  2. The Oxford Dictionary has a gender-neutral term for nieces and nephews…Niblings.
  3. In South Korea they have a few different emergency numbers….for crime dial 112, for a fire dial 119, and to report a SPY dial 113.
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

What TV Shows Got Cancelled, and Which Ones Will be Back; Alyssa Milano Wants Women to Go on a Sex Strike; and The Majority of People Admit They’re “Rude” to Their Smart Speakers Three Things to Know 5-10-19 Three Things to Know 5-9-19 Three Things to Know 5-8-19 Three Things to Know 5-7-19 Three Things to Know 5-6-19
Comments