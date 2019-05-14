Three Things to Know 5-14-19

Three Things to Know:
- A small coffee chain in Cali called Klatch Coffee Roasters is selling a cup of coffee for $75. The coffee is made from the rarest coffee beans in the world, the Elida Geisha. They are from Panama and cost the world $803 per pound. Klatch bought 10 pounds which is the only 10 pounds available in the U.S. That allows them to make 80 cups.
- The Oxford Dictionary has a gender-neutral term for nieces and nephews…Niblings.
- In South Korea they have a few different emergency numbers….for crime dial 112, for a fire dial 119, and to report a SPY dial 113.