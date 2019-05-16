Three Things to Know 5-16-19

Three Things to Know:
- Uber just rolled out a Quiet Mode feature for riders. If you pick this, the driver won’t talk to you during the ride. Problem is, you have to pay for it. It’s only available in Uber Black and Black SUV rides.
- 51% of Americans say they’ve used a swimming pool as an alternative to showering. The survey also found 48% of us never NEVER shower before jumping in a pool. Ya’ll are nasty
- Someone stole a van from The Unknown Brewery Company in Charlotte, North Carolina Monday. The brewery posted a pic of the van on Twitter and asked people for help finding it. They offered FREE BEER (a keg party) to the person who found it. Would you believe it was found in 42 minutes? haha!