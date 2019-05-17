Three Things to Know 5-17-19

Three Things to Know:
- 41% of people said they’d leave a job they love to do a job they hate for the right price….which is an extra $15,000 a year. Another stat from the survey found the average person would be fine with being miserable at a job if they made at least $77,000 a year. 54% said their current salary is unfairly low.
- 3/4 of us grew up eating dinner every night at the dining room table. That’s down to 48% … so where are we eating? 30% of people say they eat on the couch and 17% said they eat in the bedroom.
- Taco Bell is opening a luxury hotel this summer. It’s called The Bell and will open in Palm Springs, California for a limited time starting August 9th. Lots of TB food, including items you can’t get anywhere else, will be served here, a gift shop with TB merch, and a salon that will do “Taco Bell inspired” nail art, haircuts and braids. Reservations are opening next month.