Three Things to Know 5-2-19

Three Things to Know:
- State Street in Chicago was shut down Tuesday when a person called the police on a report of a suspicious object. It turned out to be a can of Chef Boyardee ravioli on wheels. Apparently, it was a project created by a student at DePaul University. That student is now being questioned. HERE’S a pic of the can
- Burger King is taking a shot at McDonald’s with their own Mood Meals. McDonald’s has the Happy Meals, Burger King now has the Pissed Meal, Blue Meal, Salty Meal, Yaaaas Meal, and DGAF Meal. They all come with a Whopper, Fries, and a drink. Burger King came up with the idea as part of a partnership with Mental Health America. These mood meals are only sold in some stores….so hopefully we get them here
- You would THINK since we are streaming music now, instead of buying CDs packaged in plastic, we’d be doing something good for the environment. Not so much. A new study found music streaming is worse for the environment, and here’s how: it doesn’t offset the overall environmental costs of maintaining streaming services like YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora. Those services use a lot of computing power, servers, storage and cloud capabilities. That increased power usage leads to MORE greenhouse gas emissions.