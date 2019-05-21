Three Things to Know 5-21-19

Three Things to Know:
- Tetris was not created to make you a better packer. It was actually developed by a researcher in artificial intelligence who wanted to test the power of computers in the Soviet Union.
- The town Celebration, Florida was made by the Walt Disney company. And they just realized they misspelled “Walt” on their landmark fountain. It’s spelled “Wald.” That’s just the beginning of the mistakes they made during renovations… Click HERE for all the messups
- A new survey tried to find out how long you have to wait to talk about spoilers. It found 64% said you need to wait a week before discussing what happened on a show at work or in public. That seems about right