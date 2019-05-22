Three Things to Know 5-22-19

Three Things to Know:
- 44 year old Tan Nun in southern China went out drinking and ended up passing out. When he woke up the next morning, he was missing a pretty important appendage…ahem…. He was SO DRUNK, he didn’t notice someone chopped it off! Whoever did it, left it next to him. He rushed himself and his manhood to the hospital and they were able to reattach it.
- Rolls Royce is rolling out a new cooler that will set you back $47,000. They call it a Champagne Chest, I call it a wast of money. The chest is packed with 4 hand blown crystal champagne flutes. You can get the caviar arrangement which comes with two thermal caviar caissons, two blini caissons, and a pair of Mother of Pearl spoons.
- Buzzfeed did a very important study to find out what the signature snack food for each state is. Illinois’ is popcorn! To see all the others, click HERE