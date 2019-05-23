Three Things to Know 5-23-19

Three Things to Know:
- An ice cream chain in NY and LA called Van Leeuwen Ice Cream has a new flavor…Spinach. They’re making this new ice cream in honor of Popeye’s 90th Birthday.
- Jimmy John’s has a new wine! Their Pinot Noir is called Vin de Sandwich and the bottle costs $30. It was made to go with a new sandy called the Frenchie…which has salami, capicola, provolone, and salted butter.
- A deputy in Montgomery County, New York pulled over a driver in Amsterdam for an inspection sticker that looked a bit sketchy. When he took a closer look at it, he found the sticker was hand drawn on some red construction paper. It even had a bar code the driver drew himself, and a hole punched in it. He now faced a violation for having an unregistered motor vehicle, and they are still investigating the sticker (aka passing it around for a good laugh).