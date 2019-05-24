Three Things to Know: 5-24-19

Three Things to Know:
- Chick-fil-A has the nicest employees, and one went above and beyond the call of duty when one of his customers realized he had a flat tire while in the drive through. He and another employee went outside, with their own hydraulic jack, and changed his tire while in line. They also brought him his food while he waited. However, it got cold while they were dealing with the tire, so they replaced it with fresh food, and even gave him a couple cookies for free.
- Amazon is making a new wearable device that can detect your emotional state. You wear it on your wrist and it will listen to your voice to figure out how you’re feeling. It could give you tips on how to interact with people when you’re feeling a certain way. They are still testing the product.
- Tomorrow is National Wine Day! ’nuff said