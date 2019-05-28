Three Things to Know 5-28-19

Three Things to Know:

  1. The World Health Organization officially classified work “Burn Out” as a new disease. By 2022 doctors will be able to diagnose burn out and prescribe treatments that insurance companies should cover. The official definition of “burn out” is: chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.
  2. Arby’s is responding to a rumor they are introducing a plant-based meat sandwich, saying they will NEVER do that to us. They released a statement saying “Contrary to reports, the chances we will bring plant-based menu items to our restaurants, now or in the future, are absolutely impossible.”
  3. Garbage Pail Kids Cereal is available!! It has pink “crazy crisps” with marshmallow “barf bits.” The cereal is only available at FYE and costs $10 a box. You, ALSO, get two collector cards inside the box. click HERE for a pic
