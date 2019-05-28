Three Things to Know 5-28-19

Three Things to Know:
- The World Health Organization officially classified work “Burn Out” as a new disease. By 2022 doctors will be able to diagnose burn out and prescribe treatments that insurance companies should cover. The official definition of “burn out” is: chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.
- Arby’s is responding to a rumor they are introducing a plant-based meat sandwich, saying they will NEVER do that to us. They released a statement saying “Contrary to reports, the chances we will bring plant-based menu items to our restaurants, now or in the future, are absolutely impossible.”
- Garbage Pail Kids Cereal is available!! It has pink “crazy crisps” with marshmallow “barf bits.” The cereal is only available at FYE and costs $10 a box. You, ALSO, get two collector cards inside the box. click HERE for a pic