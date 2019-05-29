Three Things to Know 5-29-19

Three Things to Know:
- A study done by a behavioral scientist at the London School of Economics found the happiest people in the world are women who aren’t married and don’t have kids. They also live longer than married mothers and are healthier, too.
- Chipotle announced you could get a free burrito whenever the announcers say the word “free” during an NBA finals game. Chipotle will tweet a code and if you are one of the first 500 people to text that code to the number 888222, you’ll get the free burrito. Game one is tomorrow night.
- An 81 year old man from Newcastle, England wanted to drive to Rome to visit the Vatican and see the Pope. Nice day trip. HOWEVER, when he tried to type in “ROME” in his GPS, he accidentally typed “rom”…which is in northwest Germany. That’s about 1,000 miles from Rome. When he got there, he got out of his car to try to see if he could find the Vatican, HOWEVER he forgot to put on the parking brake, so his car rolled down a hill and crashed into a sign. He’s ok, just carless now