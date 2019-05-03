Three Things to Know 5-3-19

Three Things to Know:
- Pine Mountain Country Coffee House in Festus, Missouri is an ice cream shop that started selling a Pickle Split. It’s pretty much what you’re thinking…a banana split with pickles instead of the banana.
- Taco Bell is getting in the swimwear game by selling bikinis in its online shop. The bikini has different Taco Bell sauce packets on it and it will cost $60. Guys, they didn’t forget about you. There are swim trunks available….also pool floats, beach towels, and a beach umbrella.
- The new dating term (cause that’s what we need, more dating terms) is called Trickle Ghosting. So “ghosting” is where you completely stop talking to the person, you pretty much vanish. Trickle ghosting, you take forever to respond to the person, and you string the person along.