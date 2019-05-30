Three Things to Know 5-30-19

Three Things to Know:
- Someone in Cali bought a replica of the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile awhile back, and he used to use it as his regular, every day car! Now, he’s realizing it’s not practical. He wrote, “The Wienermobile as a daily driver was a novelty and enjoyable for about a week. Now I suffer.” So he’s trying to sell it for $7,000.
- Remember Pokemon Go? Well, there’s a follow up. This one is called Pokemon Sleep. All you have to do is sleep in order to play. The game will measure how long you sleep and how deep you sleep. Based on those results, you will gain Pokemon characters as rewards.
- The TSA revealed passengers left almost a million bucks in loose change last year. The unclaimed money is deposited into a special fund for the agency.