Three Things to Know 5-31-19

Three Things to Know:
- A kid in Adelaide, Australia tried to get a job at Apple in the weirdest/most clever way… At 13 years old, he hacked into Apple’s mainframe. When he turned 17, he appeared in Adelaide Youth Court and pleaded guilty to multiple computer hacking charges. He and another kid hacked into Apple’s mainframe in December of 2015, and then in early 2017, and downloaded internal docs and data. He used all this to create fake digital credentials and fooled Apple’s server into thinking he was an Apple employee. His lawyer said, “He had no idea about the seriousness of the offence and hoped that when it was discovered that he might gain employment at this company.”
- A police car auction in Manheim, Pennsylvania uncovered something a bit interesting. People were inspecting a 2016 Dodge Challenger that was up for auction. When they opened the trunk, they found a GUY INSIDE. He was barely responsive so they rushed him to the hospital. He’s recovering and the cops identified him as a wanted felon. Leon Parks is a 25 year old from the Bronx was wanted for parole violations and weapons charges. He still hasn’t told anyone how he ended up in the trunk.
- Ben and Jerry’s just announced they will be making ice cream infused with CBD, as soon as it’s fully legalized as an ingredient for foods and beverages. The FDA is holding a public hearing on legalizing CBD in foods soon.