Three Things to Know 5-6-19

Three Things to Know:

  1. 20 year old Thea Chippendale was matched with a guy on Tinder a few weeks ago. So he messaged her, but not for a date. He wrote, “That dress in the last photo is not doing any favors. Hope this helps.” Thea posted the message and a pic of herself on Twitter and it went viral. ASOS made the dress, saw the post, and reached out to Thea. Now, they’re using her as a model and put her photo on the dress’s product page and on their website.
  2. Taco Bell announced they’re selling bikinis and swim trunks on their merch site. Now, Capri Sun, Hi-C Orange Lavaburst, Arizona Iced Tea, and Crystal Pepsi all have swimwear for the summer.
  3. After the looooooong movie Avengers: Endgame, people are saying there should be intermissions in movies longer than 2 1/2 hours. What do you think?
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The Stories Behind 10 Famous Stage Names How Much Could You Save If You Only Bought the Bare Essentials? BREAKING NEWS: Do Not Be Alarmed—That Bright Light in the Sky is The Sun!! Three Things to Know 5-3-19 It’s National Paranormal Day Just in Time For a Sunny Weekend—Four Ways Beer Might Be Good For You
Comments