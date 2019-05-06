Three Things to Know 5-6-19

Three Things to Know:
- 20 year old Thea Chippendale was matched with a guy on Tinder a few weeks ago. So he messaged her, but not for a date. He wrote, “That dress in the last photo is not doing any favors. Hope this helps.” Thea posted the message and a pic of herself on Twitter and it went viral. ASOS made the dress, saw the post, and reached out to Thea. Now, they’re using her as a model and put her photo on the dress’s product page and on their website.
- Taco Bell announced they’re selling bikinis and swim trunks on their merch site. Now, Capri Sun, Hi-C Orange Lavaburst, Arizona Iced Tea, and Crystal Pepsi all have swimwear for the summer.
- After the looooooong movie Avengers: Endgame, people are saying there should be intermissions in movies longer than 2 1/2 hours. What do you think?