Three Things to Know 5-7-19

Three Things to Know:
- Michael Reeves has a YouTube channel where he posts videos of himself modifying things to do OTHER things. Recently, he took a Roomba and modified it to scream or yell an R rated word when it bumps into something. It’s pretty funny … HERE’S THE VIDEO (make sure you have your ear buds in.
- Robb Stout is 48 and lives in Portland, Oregon. Last month he got mad at a friend who borrowed something and didn’t return it. This happens…but when it does, you usually just ask for it back. Instead of doing that, Robb picked up some dog poop and stuffed it in a plastic toolbox. Then, he used battery wiring, switches, and a car airbag to make the bomb explode when his “friend” opened the toolbox. The bomb did go off and dog poop went everywhere. His friend wasn’t hurt, but Robb is now facing a felony charge of unlawfully manufacturing a destructive device. OH and when the cops searched Robb’s house, they found meth and a sawed off shotgun, so Robb was charged for those, too.
- Burger King and McDonald’s are, probably, the most famous frenemies right now. Burger King took another shot at Mickey D’s by offering “clown free” birthday parties. The ads show throwback ’70s and ’80s pics of clowns holding kids, and the kids are clearly not having a good time.