Three Things to Know 5-8-19

Three Things to Know:
- Mom Jordyn Pamer and dad Zachary Philips came home with their 7 month old baby recently. Jordyn decided to take a shower and Zachary, who works nights, took a nap. They left the baby strapped in the car seat. When Jordyn came out of the shower the baby and the carrier were gone. Jordyn and Zachary looked all over the house for the baby and they found him, still in his car seat, by the door to their unfinished basement. It seems the kidnapper ran into their dog, Lola. When Jordyn got out of the shower she heard Lola barking and growling in the backyard. For the entire story, click HERE
- Kraft just announced they’re going to pay for your babysitter on Mother’s Day. They will reimburse you up to $100 if you submit your receipt for the babysitter you hire on Sunday. Go to kraftmothersdayaway.com for more details.
- Shailyn Ryan is a 9 year old girl near Boston who recently learned how to do the Heimlich Maneuver at a rec center. Her parents signed her up for a course called Home Alone Safety and this was one of the things she learned. A day later, her best friend, Keira, started choking on a hot dog at lunch in school. Shailyn knew exactly what to do, and performed the maneuver on her friend, and saved her life! More on the story HERE